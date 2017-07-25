Madison Police Department adds drones to its crime-fighting arsenal

Madison (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is adding a new tool to its crime-fighting arsenal.

It's called the Unmanned Aircraft System, or UAS. The drones are the latest equipment used by the department to help solve crimes.

“This program is so important to the Madison Police Department and our community,” said Lt. Mike Hanson.

The aerial system will help in a variety of investigations.

“We will be able to find missing people. Whether it's Alzheimer’s dementia, whether it's runaways, whether it's someone that suicidal or a suspect, we will be able to have aerial coverage in order to find these individuals from a distance,” Hanson said.

“The UAS's that we have have a variety of camera systems on them. The standard daytime flying has both fixed and zoomable cameras,” said Ofc Mike Love, one of the department's UAS pilots.

“We've already used that with the Culver's homicide to provide aerial footage of that scene,” Hanson said.

You don't have to worry about seeing a police drone hovering over your backyard. Police said they will not be used to invade your personal privacy.

“The FAA already has regulations that they put in place. And we put in standard operating procedures that will also guide us in how we use the UAS,” Hanson said. “We, as the UAS team, will not be flying over to watch people in their own backyards, their own business, doing their own thing.”

Pilots must go through 4-days of training and pass an FAA exam in order to fly the drones.

Each drone can travel up to 50 miles an hour and hover at several hundred feet.

The city has seven licensed pilots and will add four additional pilots in January. The program went live June 1st. The drones cost the city $17,500.