Adopt-A-Pet: Master & Commander

Meet our Pets of the Day: Master & Commander!

Master and Commander are brothers. Master is the black and white one, while Commander is the gray and white. They came to the shelter as strays, around late May. They're only 3 months old, just a pair of kittens. If you're considering one, you might just want to consider both, so they can play with each other and keep each other company. It would just be great if they could be adopted together.

If you're interested in Master and Commander, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Dunn County Human Society.