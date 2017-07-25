7/25: Financial planning with a loved one

Eau Claire (R.W. Baird & Co.) -- In addition to the physical and emotional challenges of caring for someone with dementia or Alzheimer's disease, caregivers face unique practical challenges that result from managing a loved one's financial, legal and healthcare affairs.

Start your discussions early. If your loved one is willing and able to do so, work with them to secure official permission to access their personal information from doctors, hospitals, insurance companies, utility providers and/or banks.

What are some ways to do that?

Many caregivers worry there will come a time when their loved ones can no longer make their own financial decisions. One tool to help reduce confusion and mismanagement should that time come is a power of attorney. This legal document allows someone to designate a trusted individual to act as their agent in certain matters. It can be effective immediately or become effective when they can no longer act for themselves.

What does the Durable Power of Attorney for financial matters cover?

This is a document established by an estate planning attorney, and will enable you to help your loved one manage their financial affairs. However, powers of attorney can only be granted when the principal has "legal capacity" - the ability to understand and appreciate the consequences of their actions. So it's important to get this set up in the early stages of dementia if not earlier.

What does the Durable Power of Attorney for health care cover?

"Advanced directives" formalize a person's wishes for medical care after they are no longer able to make those decisions. Durable powers of attorney for healthcare identify an agent to make medical decisions on behalf of another person. Living wills specify an individual's wishes for treatment under certain circumstances, such as permanent unconsciousness or terminal illness.

Who can help set these up?

Consult an elder care attorney for help finalizing key documents before your loved one's condition progresses. They can also help determine what level of legal capacity is required for your loved one to sign specific documents.

As the disease advances, will Medicare pay for them to live in a care facility?

Medicare will pay for hospice care for those nearing the end of life, but not necessarily for those in early stages of dementia. So you're going to want to have a good handle on their finances so you can evaluate your options.

Where's the best place to start when helping with their finances?

Develop a relationship with your loved one's financial professional's. This includes their Financial Advisor, CPA, and Estate Attorney. They may not only be able to help facilitate financial discussions between you and your loved one, but they may be able to share financial planning insight specific to your state, which can help alleviate some of the pressure associated with managing your loved one's finances.

Finally, financial matters can feel like a secondary consideration when you're providing vital care to a loved one impacted by Alzheimer's or dementia. However, by starting the conversation in the early stages of the disease can help you develop a plan that honors your loved one's wishes and enables you to provide the level of care they deserve

