At least $7 million in damage to roads from recent flooding

Estimates of damage to roads and bridges top $7 million after devastating flooding that hit western and southern Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) released new figures Monday night. The numbers were compiled from 10 of the 17 counties under a State of Emergency because of storms and flooding from July 19-22.

Here's the breakdown of damage to public infrastructure (roads, bridges, etc.) among counties that have reported to WEM:

Buffalo County - $367,000

Iowa County - $45,000

Jackson County - $18,000

La Crosse County - $1,055,000

Lafayette County - $3,505,000

Monroe County - $1,418,500

Pepin County - $20,000

Richland County - $188,100

Trempealeau County - $300,000

Vernon County - $320,000

UW-La Crosse - $75,000

WEM also released details about damage to businesses:

La Crosse County had 10 businesses with minor damage

Monroe County had 2 businesses with minor damage

Trempealeau County had 4 businesses with major and 6 businesses with minor damage

More than 220 homes were affected in some form, according to compiled reports from Iowa, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Racine, Trempealeau and Vernon counties. Wisconsin Emergency Management did not report any figures from two of the hardest-hit counties -- Crawford and Grant. Grant County Emergency Management tells 27 News at least four homes were destroyed.

As of Monday night, there are still flood warnings for the Kickapoo River at Steuben, the Sugar River at Brodhead and the Baraboo River at Reedsburg.