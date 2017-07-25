Wisconsin school district changes staff social media policy

PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) - Employees of a school district in southern Wisconsin will no longer be allowed to use their personal social media accounts to engage with students.

The Portage Daily Register reported the Portage Community School District will now require staff members to create a separate social media account that's open to the general public in order to communicate with students.

The policy prohibits staff from friending or directly communicating with students and from identifying students in photos or video on personal accounts.

School board member Connie Shlimovitz was the lone vote against the measure. She said she worries it's a step backward at a time when social media is extremely popular.

School board member Chad Edwards said the district hopes to avoid incidents where staff members are disciplined for posts on their social media.