Wausau cemetery plans to hold movie showings on its grounds

Wausau (CNN) - Movie critics are turning their attention to Wisconsin, but it's not a film that's got them riled up. It's the location.

The Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, located in Wausau, plans to show "Ghostbusters" in August.

Some residents have sounded off, saying that the event is disrespectful to the people buried there.

Cemetery employees disagree, including Sue Syring. She said the film will be shown on land that will never be a burial ground. "It's basically a community outreach. We have such a beautiful location here at Restlawn that we want to share it with everyone,” Syring said.

The showing of "Ghostbusters" is scheduled for Friday, August 11, and it's free of charge. They're planning a movie night at the cemetery every month this summer.