LATEST: Human remains found in Dunn County identified, authorities say

Dunn County (WQOW) - Authorities said human remains that were found in Dunn County in 2016 have been identified to be that of Douglas L. Poach, who was reported missing by his family on January 3, 2006.

Dunn County authorities said on October 16, 2016, they were notified of human remains being found in the Township of New Haven. Investigators found a human skull next to clothing and hunting type boots, which, when examined, also contained skeletal remains.

News 18 reported in October 2016 when authorities reviewed a missing person case from 2006, who at the time they believed it was Poach's remains. When Poach went missing in January 2006, authorities told News 18 they were worried about his mental well-being.

According to a press release sent on Tuesday, the results of the autopsy were unable to determine cause of death, and no trauma was observed to the skeletal remains.

Deputies with the Dunn County Sheriff's Office said they submitted the skeletal remains to the National Missing Persons Program at the University of North Texas for testing; the results indicate they belonged to Poach.