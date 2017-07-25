Trailer released for 'My Friend Dahmer' movie

A trailer released this week offers a preview of "My Friend Dahmer," the film based on a graphic novel that purports to tell the story of Jeffrey Dahmer as an Ohio high school student in the 1970s.

The nearly two-minute clip shows Disney Channel star Ross Lynch taking on the role of the infamous serial killer.

"This is a guy that I knew. This is a guy I gave rides home from school," cartoonist Derf Backderf told WISN-TV at the film's screening at the Tribeca Film Festival in April. "I realize he eventually became a monster, but he wasn't always a monster."

Dahmer moved to Wisconsin in 1982 and went on to kill 17 men and boys before his spree was discovered in 1991. He was attacked and killed in prison in 1994.