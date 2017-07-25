RCU announces new president, CEO

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Royal Credit Union has a new leader.

On Tuesday, RCU announced Brandon Riechers as its new president and CEO.

News 18 reported in March 27 when Rudy Pereira resigned from the company and joined Premier America Credit Union in Chatsworth, CA as its new president and CEO. Since then, Randy Beck served as interim president and CEO.

Riechers is RCU's fourth CEO since the bank started business in 1964. He started with RCU in 1996 as a branch financial sales representative while going to school at UW-Eau Claire. He holds finance and management information systems BBA degrees from UW-Eau Claire and will graduate with his MBA from UW-Eau Claire in December 2017.

“I’m honored to be selected as Royal Credit Union’s next President & Chief Executive Officer,” said Riechers. “Royal has a proud history, a reputation for excellence and is deeply committed to serving our Members. I look forward to leading an organization that exists to make a positive impact in the lives we touch and the communities we serve."

Riechers begins his new role for RCU on July 31.