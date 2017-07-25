Eau Claire barbershop chops hair for a good cause

A local shop known for chopping hair is doing its part to help some people hold onto theirs.

The Hair Shoppe, located in Eau Claire, is holding its fifth annual fundraiser on Tuesday, which is aimed to support the Rapunzel Project. The Rapunzel Project raises money for cold caps, which limits hair loss before, during and after chemotherapy.

"I'm hoping in the near future that we can raise enough money that cold caps would be used everywhere." said Becky Zank, the owner of the Hair Shoppe.

The fun-filled event had food, face painting, raffles and a DJ. The event goes until 7 p.m. Tuesday.