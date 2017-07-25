Gordy's Market closes Hayward location

Hayward (WQOW) - A grocery store in Hayward is closing up shop at the end of the business day on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Gordy's Market said it is closing its store location in Hayward, stating:

"The Gordy's organization is currently in the midst of a restructuring of their business. This includes the divestiture of the Hayward location to reach a level of deeper performance and customer engagement with the remaining stores."

Gordy's Market CEO Jeff Schafer said the store closure was a very difficult decision for the Gordy's family:

"Our appreciation and sincere concern for both our employees and loyal customers is something that we take very seriously."

Schafer also said their "plans for significant growth were just too aggressive...":

"It's time to get back to our roots and operate a smaller organization with the highest level of service to our communities."

Gordy's said if possible, it plans to work with additional grocery service providers to find another local food option for the Hayward location. Gordy's Market said an adjacent pharmacy, restaurant and beauty shop will not be affected and will remain open.