ALERT: Traffic backed up after crash on Hwy. 53 in Eau Claire - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

ALERT: Traffic backed up after crash on Hwy. 53 in Eau Claire

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Traffic is backed up at this hour on a heavily traveled highway in Eau Claire.

According to a tweet on its Twitter page, the Eau Claire Fire Department stated multiple agencies are responding to a crash with injuries northbound Highway 53, near mile marker 92.

News 18's reporter saw about eight to 10 EMS vehicles at the crash scene. Traffic appears to be backed up on Highway 53 near the crash scene.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.