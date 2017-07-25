ALERT: Traffic backed up after crash on Hwy. 53 in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Traffic is backed up at this hour on a heavily traveled highway in Eau Claire.

According to a tweet on its Twitter page, the Eau Claire Fire Department stated multiple agencies are responding to a crash with injuries northbound Highway 53, near mile marker 92.

News 18's reporter saw about eight to 10 EMS vehicles at the crash scene. Traffic appears to be backed up on Highway 53 near the crash scene.