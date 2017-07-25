UPDATE: Single vehicle crash closes Hwy. 12 in Altoona Tuesday afternoon

Altoona (WQOW) - The Altoona Police Department says a single car crash closed down part of Highway 12 Tuesday afternoon.



Police say the accident happened around 4:45 p.m. They report that the vehicle was traveling eastbound when it struck a traffic control signal, crossed the median, and came to a rest in the westbound lane. Police say the road was shut down for roughly 20 minutes while emergency crews cleared the scene.



The driver of the car was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be okay.



The crash remains under investigation.



Posted July 25, 2017 at 6:15 p.m.:

Altoona (WQOW) - All traffic lanes have reopened after a late Tuesday afternoon crash in Altoona.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 12 have reopened after a crash near 10th Street.

Authorities said traffic was detoured in the area. The crash happened at 4:50 p.m. and cleared at 5:53 p.m.

Posted July 25, 2017 at 5:15 p.m.:

Altoona (WQOW) - A crash in Altoona is causing multiple lane closures and traffic delays.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports a crash on Highway 12 in Altoona, near 10th Street, have caused both eastbound and westbound lanes to close.

According to the DOT's traffic report, the estimated closure time is two hours.

Authorities said for traffic detour, eastbound and westbound traffic on Highway 12 should take 10th Street to Hillcrest Parkway to McCann Drive, back to Highway 12.

