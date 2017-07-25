Safety Camp at Carson Park teaches kids emergency safety

Eau Claire (WQOW)- While kids are holding onto the last few weeks of summer, some parents are saying it's never too early to start learning a few lessons.

Over 130 kids spent Tuesday in Carson Park learning all about emergency safety during Safety Camp, which is put on by Mayo Clinic Health System.

Organizers said the kids range from about third to fourth grade. The students took part in hands-on activities that cover topics ranging from severe weather and fire safety to wearing seat belts, bike helmets, as well as bullying and internet safety.

"Unfortunately with accidents, we see a lot of children with accidents frequently in the emergency department, and we just really want to prevent that. I think the (more fun) you make learning, the more they're going to learn," said Kim Strasburg, the trauma injury prevention coordinator for Mayo Clinic Health System. "So, it's one thing to sit in a classroom and have a teacher tell you, you know this is what you need to do, but, to put it in his fun environment, the community, really, they think it's pretty cool that these people, with a lot of them in uniform, are coming, and they're learning it right from those people."

Organizers said Tuesday's event is the 19th year the hospital has put on the two-day camp, and it's still going strong. Organizers plan to keep it going in 2018.