Eau Claire's Babe Ruth baseball coaching connection

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Eau Claire (WQOW) -- It's been a great season of baseball in Eau Claire, including a state championship for the 13U Babe Ruth team.  

While that's impressive on its own, it's also interesting that the team's two head coaches, Jordan Wilson, aren't that far removed from their Babe Ruth playing days.  Wilson, an Eau Claire Memorial graduate, and Sires, who graduated from Eau Claire Regis, are currently teammates at UW-Stout and the Eau Claire Cavaliers--and they've been teammates dating back to their time at the Babe Ruth level.

"It feels like just yesterday whenn me and Max were out here playing and having a blast with our friends," Wilson says, "now, I'm glad to be a part of coaching these guys, watching them have a blast as well."

"As a coach, you look at the game in a different way," Sires says, "I mean, you really have to break down the fundamentals to teach these kids and stuff like that, so I mean, whe you're playing , you're getting taught and all that stuff and you have to figure out a way to be relatable to these kids so you can teach them in a way that they're going to understand and take it to the game."

The 13-and-under Babe Ruth regional is in Munster, Indiana.  The tournament begins on Thursday. 

