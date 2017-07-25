Eau Claire City Council approves Fleet Farm rezoning, Capital Improvement Plan

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Eau Claire City Council held votes on a number of items at Tuesday's meeting.



The list included the approval of a request for rezoning for a new Fleet Farm store. The company is looking to build near the intersection of I-94 and Highway 93. The rezoning request calls for three commercial lots. The city has told News 18 that the largest lot would be used to house the retail store, while the other two parcels would be used for a restaurant and convenient store.



If everything goes to plan, the company hopes to open the store in the fall of 2018.



The city council also approved the next five year Capital Improvement Plan. The plan is an estimation for how city finances will be spent in the future. It includes construction of a new pedestrian footbridge from Phoenix Park to the Haymarket Landing, as well as improvements to city hall.



The bridge will have an estimated total cost of $1.5 million for 2018. The renovations to city hall will be an estimated $1.6 million in 2018, with the focus on the exterior, which includes fixing lights, the roof, cracks in the structure, and overall cleaning. The following two years will bring an additional $1.3 million for city hall improvements, that will make the interior of the building the priority.



City officials said this is the first step of the budget process that will resume in November.