NWL Tuesday: Express 4, Moondogs 1

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Mankato (WQOW) -- Zach Ashford has two hits and an RBI, as Eau Claire completes the sweep of Mankato with a 4-1 win at Franklin Rogers Park.

Lane Ramsey gets the win on the mound for the Express, allowing just one unearned run on five hits over seven innings.

The win is the fifth straight for Eau Claire.  The Express will host Willmar in a day-night doubleheader, Wednesday. 

