Arcadia aid worker helps others despite her own flooded home

Arcadia (WQOW) -- The state says 55 homes were damaged in Arcadia, with five suffering major damage. One of those belonged to a Red Cross responder, who continues to help others even when dealing with her own misfortune.

Tonya Allard has been a volunteer for less than a year, but has already helped recovery efforts following the Chetek tornado and the Burlington flooding. She was in Milwaukee last week when she received a message from her husband that their own house was flooded. The garage and basement were filled with six to eight inches of water, and Allard said they lost many personal items

Even as she returned to clean up her own home, she put her efforts into helping the community first. She coordinated a Red Cross drop-off and pick-up location. When her day concludes she continues to work as a after-hours emergency contact for those in need.

“Once I got back to the community the roads were closed, and so forth like that so just. I think my mind set was still to be able to help people. I really haven't focused on myself,” Allard told News 18.

Red Cross staff told news 18 that Tonya is "Wonder Women" in our eyes.

The need for help during the flood was clear is southwestern Wisconsin, and people like Tonya are vital to the recovery Red Cross staff said. Preliminary estimates show costly damages in Trempealeau county.

Trempealeau is one of a number of counties the Red Cross is currently assisting. The Wisconsin Emergency Operations Center says damage to 11 counties comes in around $15.5 million.

"For us a very large level. Some major flooding that happened in the southeast part of the state, impacting communities in the 3 major counties there.Then in the southwest part, where communities have many homes have been just completely flooded out, and people have lost things. So we are here to help," said Kyle Kriegl with the Red Cross.

The president for the Eau Claire Red Cross chapter said that Tonya is one of 300 volunteers and staff that were dispersed state wide to aid in the recovery effort.