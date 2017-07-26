Adopt-A-Pet: Whisper - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Adopt-A-Pet: Whisper

Meet our Pet of the Day: Whisper!

Whisper is such a great cat. She's 3 years old. She is up to date on all her vaccines and is spayed, so she's ready to go to a great home. She's good with other cats, but dogs they're not quite sure about. Whisper is very mild mannered.

If you're interested in Whisper, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.

