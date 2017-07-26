7/26: Azura Memory Care City-Wide Thrift Sale

Eau Claire (Azura Memory Care) -- A different kind of fundraiser is coming up in just a couple weeks, all to benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

This is Azura Memory Care's 11th Annual City-Wide Thrift Sale to benefit the Alzheimer's Association. It will be held at The Shed (1519 Mayer Road, Altoona), on Friday August 4 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

WANTED: DONATIONS, VOLUNTEERS, AND SHOPPERS!!!

Donations can be dropped off on Tuesday Aug 1-Wed Aug 2 from 8-6 at The Shed (all tax deductible). We accept most gently used, working items- exceptions are anything that Goodwill will not accept (large furniture, weapons, fueled equipment, large exercise equipment, computers/parts, TVs, appliances, chemicals and liquids).

Volunteers : looking for all day Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday to sort/prep and Friday to help with sale

Shoppers : the sale is on Friday and we'd love for you to come find your treasures!

Last year over $17,000 was raised, with help from Holiday Vacations who provided a match. Holiday Vacations is also pledging to donate $10,000 match this year. In the past 10 years over $85,000 has been raised for the Alzheimer's Association through this sale so this year our goal is to break $100k