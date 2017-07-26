Trump bars transgender individuals from US armed forces

Federal safety investigators say they can't determine why an SUV driver ended up in the path of an oncoming train and at the heart of a crash that killed six people in suburban New York in 2015.

Federal safety investigators say they can't determine why an SUV driver ended up in the path of an oncoming train and at the heart of a crash that killed six people in suburban New York in 2015.

NTSB: We can't know why SUV was on tracks before train crash

NTSB: We can't know why SUV was on tracks before train crash

Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."

Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."

Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."

Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."

A 5th Fleet spokesman says today's tense encounter in the Persian Gulf came after an Iranian vessel approached a U.S. Navy patrol boat taking part in an exercise in international waters

A 5th Fleet spokesman says today's tense encounter in the Persian Gulf came after an Iranian vessel approached a U.S. Navy patrol boat taking part in an exercise in international waters

A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the hand

A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the hand

Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his job

Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his job

Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."

Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."

Video shot with a contraband cellphone shows the escape of three inmates from a maximum-security wing of a California jail last year, as well as scenes from their days on the run.

Video shot with a contraband cellphone shows the escape of three inmates from a maximum-security wing of a California jail last year, as well as scenes from their days on the run.

The father of a former Marine killed in Syria says his son "had a mission" to advance democracy, which is why he joined the battle against the Islamic State group.

The father of a former Marine killed in Syria says his son "had a mission" to advance democracy, which is why he joined the battle against the Islamic State group.

APNewsBreak: New York state is set to study the use of a device known as the "textalyzer" that would allow police to determine whether a motorist involved in a crash was texting while driving.

APNewsBreak: New York state is set to study the use of a device known as the "textalyzer" that would allow police to determine whether a motorist involved in a crash was texting while driving.

The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.

The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.

For decades, U.S. doctors have been performing surgery on intersex children before they are old enough to have a say in that decision, but that practice is now under assault.

For decades, U.S. doctors have been performing surgery on intersex children before they are old enough to have a say in that decision, but that practice is now under assault.

Gov. Jerry Brown is scheduled to sign legislation Tuesday keeping alive California's signature initiative to fight global warming, which puts a cap and a price on climate-changing emissions.

Gov. Jerry Brown is scheduled to sign legislation Tuesday keeping alive California's signature initiative to fight global warming, which puts a cap and a price on climate-changing emissions.

Utah prosecutors have filed misdemeanor charges against a man accused of sparking a massive wildfire that's cost about $34 million to fight.

Utah prosecutors have filed misdemeanor charges against a man accused of sparking a massive wildfire that's cost about $34 million to fight.

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli says on social media that he's being railroaded at his securities fraud trial, but he won't be defending himself in court.

'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli says on social media that he's being railroaded at his securities fraud trial, but he won't be defending himself in court.

Research on the brains of 202 former football players shows brain disease in most.

Research on the brains of 202 former football players shows brain disease in most.

By CATHERINE LUCEY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is barring transgender people from serving in the military "in any capacity," citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption."

Trump's announcement Wednesday morning on Twitter did not say what would happen to transgender people already in the military.

The president tweeted that after consulting with "Generals and military experts," the government "will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military."

"Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail," he added.

Already, there are as many as 250 service members in the process of transitioning to their preferred genders or who have been approved to formally change gender within the Pentagon's personnel system, according to several defense officials.

The Pentagon has refused to release any data on the number of transgender troops currently serving. A RAND study found that there are between 2,500 and 7,000 transgender service members in the active duty military, and another 1,500 to 4,000 in the reserves.

Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year, when former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the ban. Since Oct. 1, transgender troops have been able to receive medical care and start formally changing their gender identifications in the Pentagon's personnel system.

But Carter also gave the services until July 1 to develop policies to allow people already identifying as transgender to newly join the military, if they meet physical, medical and other standards, and have been stable in their identified genders for 18 months. Military chiefs recently announced a delay on allowing transgender people from enlisting.

Key concerns include whether currently enlisted troops have had medical or other issues that cause delays or problems with their ability to deploy or meet physical or other standards for their jobs. Military leaders also wanted to review how transgender troops are treated, if they're discriminated against or if they have had disciplinary problems, the officials said. They were not authorized to discuss internal deliberations publicly so spoke on condition of anonymity.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017