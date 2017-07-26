SPECIAL: "The Story of Diana" airs Aug. 9-10 on WQOW

(WQOW/ABC) - On the eve of Princess Diana’s birthday, ABC and Time Inc.’s PEOPLE announce the list of voices to be featured in “The Story of Diana.”

The two-night, four-hour event, documenting the extraordinary life of Princess Diana, marks the 20th anniversary of the icon’s tragic passing at age 36 and will capture the most comprehensive interviews ever conducted on the woman known as the people’s princess, including in-depth conversations with those who knew her best, as well as the world’s leading Diana experts.

The documentary will not only explore the chapters of Diana’s life but will also delve into the ways in which her story remains relevant today. This television event will remind the world why they fell in love with Diana in the first place and will introduce her to a whole new generation.

“The Story of Diana: Part One” airs WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on The ABC Television Network (WQOW).

“The Story of Diana: Part Two” airs THURSDAY, AUGUST 10 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on The ABC Television Network (WQOW).

Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, brother of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, gives his exclusive U.S. interview, providing personal and touching stories of his older sister set to archival and home movie footage of Diana from her childhood through her adult life. This rare opportunity to hear from someone so close to the “the People’s Princess” will share an intimate glimpse into her remarkable, yet far-too-short life.

The special includes friends of Diana:

Sir Richard Branson, founder & CEO, Virgin Group

Dr. James Colthurst, Diana’s childhood friend

Elizabeth Emanuel, Diana’s wedding-gown designer

India Hicks, Prince Charles’s cousin

Lana Marks, Diana’s friend

Tessy Ojo, CEO of the Diana Award

Vivienne Parry, friend from Birthright, a mother and baby charity

Wayne Sleep, friend and former Royal Ballet star

Colin Tebbutt, Diana’s driver

Jerry White, 1997 Nobel Peace Prize winner

Mervyn Wycherley, Diana’s chef

Experts who will be featured:

Jess Cagle, editor in chief, PEOPLE

Chris Connelly, media correspondent

Robert Lacey, author and royal historian

Elizabeth Vargas, ABC News anchor

“The Story of Diana” is produced for ABC by Emmy Award-winning Time Inc. Productions. Emmy Award-winning producer and director, Maura Mandt is the executive producer.