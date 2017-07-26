New Info: Eau Claire officer cleared by DA in fatal July shooting

UPDATE:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire police officer is cleared in the fatal shooting of a man last July.

District Attorney Gary King said officer Jesse Henning was justified in the use of lethal force on July 22, 2017 during an incident that resulted in the death of Michael Caponigro.

Authorities said an initial investigation showed an acquaintance of Caponigro's contacted police about Caponigro who was making homicidal and suicidal statements.

Eau Claire police responded to Caponigro's residence, located in the 4000 block of Woodford Court in Eau Claire, to speak with him.

Eau Claire police said Caponigro fired a shotgun through a window of his residence at the officers. That was when Sgt. Henning, shot at Caponigro. Authorities said Caponigro was dead at the scene.

Here is the full report from Eau Claire District Attorney Gary King.

Posted July 26, 2017

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police released more information on an officer-involved shooting that happened on Saturday night.

According to a press release, Eau Claire police identified Michael Caponigro, 59, of Eau Claire, as the man who shot at officers on Eau Claire's north side.

Police said Sergeant Jesse Henning, an eight year veteran with the Eau Claire Police Department, was the officer who returned fire and killed Caponigro.

Authorities said an initial investigation showed an acquaintance of Caponigro's contacted police about Caponigro on Saturday night, who was making homicidal and suicidal statements.

Eau Claire police responded to Caponigro's residence, located in the 4000 block of Woodford Court in Eau Claire, to speak with him.

Officials said two officers arrived around 8:45 p.m. and saw Caponigro standing outside, armed with a handgun and threatened officers. Police said they tried to talk with him, but he refused to cooperate and went back into his house.

Eau Claire police initiated their Crisis Negotiation Team and Tactical Response Team. Members from that team spoke with Caponigro on the phone for more than two hours.

During that time, police said Caponigro made numerous threats to shoot officers. Throughout the negotiation process, authorities said he was seen holding different guns while standing at the windows of his home.

Eau Claire police said Caponigro fired a shotgun through a window of his residence at the officers. That was when Sgt. Henning, shot at Caponigro. Authorities said Caponigro was dead at the scene.

Per Wisconsin state statutes and the Eau Claire Police Department's policy, the La Crosse Police Department will investigate the case. An internal administrative review of the incident is also ongoing.

Pending a complete review of the investigation, Sgt. Henning is currently placed on administrative assignment.

Numerous agencies assisted the Eau Claire Police Department during this incident. These agencies include the La Crosse Police Department, the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, the Eau Claire Fire Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.