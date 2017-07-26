Luke Madsen resigns as Bloomer boys basketball coach

Luke Madsen is seen in a June 2014 interview with News 18 when he became the Chippewa Falls high school boys' basketball coach. On Wed., July 26, 2017, Madsen resigned as the Bloomer Blackhawks' boys' basketball coach.
Bloomer (WQOW) - A leader of the Bloomer Blackhawks is stepping down.
According to a statement, Luke Madsen, the head coach of the high school boys basketball team and assistant principal/activities director, is resigning.
Madsen said after three years in the roles, he recently accepted a teaching position in the Rochester Public School system and will be serving as the head boys' basketball coach at Rochester Mayo High School.
Madsen said he is excited for the new change, stating it will allow his family to live, work and attend school in the same district.
Statement from Luke Madsen (7/26/17) --
I am submitting my official resignation from my roles as Assistant Principal/Activities Director and Head Boys' Basketball Coach at Bloomer High School. After three years in my current role, I have accepted a teaching position in the Rochester Public School system and will be serving as the Head Boys' Basketball Coach at Rochester Mayo High School.
My family and I are excited by the opportunities that this change offers to us all. This is a chance for our family to live, work and attend school in the same district, and that has become increasingly important to us. We are looking forward to the challenges and adventures ahead.
While we will certainly miss many of our friends and family in the Chippewa Valley, we are thrilled by the prospects that await us.