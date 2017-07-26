Luke Madsen resigns as Bloomer boys basketball coach

Luke Madsen is seen in a June 2014 interview with News 18 when he became the Chippewa Falls high school boys' basketball coach. On Wed., July 26, 2017, Madsen resigned as the Bloomer Blackhawks' boys' basketball coach.

Bloomer (WQOW) - A leader of the Bloomer Blackhawks is stepping down.

According to a statement, Luke Madsen, the head coach of the high school boys basketball team and assistant principal/activities director, is resigning.

Madsen said after three years in the roles, he recently accepted a teaching position in the Rochester Public School system and will be serving as the head boys' basketball coach at Rochester Mayo High School.

Madsen said he is excited for the new change, stating it will allow his family to live, work and attend school in the same district.

Statement from Luke Madsen (7/26/17) --