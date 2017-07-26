Wisconsin Democrats cautious amid news of Foxconn plant

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Democrats said they welcome new jobs in the state, but they want to wait and see if Foxconn delivers before getting too excited about news the Taiwan company plans to build a manufacturing plant in the state.

Democratic state Sen. Chris Larson said Wednesday that Wisconsin has been "deceived by Walker's rose-tinted glasses before."

And Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling said she welcomes new businesses to the state, but she wants to ensure they are offered a living wage and have safe working conditions.

She and other Democrats said they are concerned about a potential of billions of dollars in state incentives being sent to Foxconn to seal the deal.

Gov. Scott Walker was in Washington for an announcement on the Foxconn plant with President Donald Trump.