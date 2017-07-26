Chippewa Co. residents react to Cobban Bridge demolition recommendation

As cars continue to utilize the Cobban Bridge, News 18 wanted to get drivers reaction after Tuesday nights recommendation to tear down the historic landmark.

Moder Steel Structural Company built the wooden bridge in the early 1900s. The Chippewa County Highway Committee's recommendation is to tear down the Cobban Bridge and replace it with a new one, at a cost of roughly $8 million.

News 18 spoke with some drivers, who said they like the history behind the bridge, but they don't feel all that safe crossing over it.

"I know that people in this area depend on it and use it, and it really is a landmark. It's an historic landmark that's been here for years and years, so people recognize it and enjoy it, but it does make me a little nervous every time I go across it," driver Janet Engelsgjerd said.

News 18 met an area resident on Tuesday, who declined to comment on camera. He said his father rode a school bus in the 1930s that crossed the Cobban bridge. He said no matter what weather condition, the students had to get off of the bus and walk across because it wasn't safe enough to have a large amount of weight on the bus as it crossed the bridge.

The next step in the new bridge project will be a vote by the Chippewa County Board on August 8.