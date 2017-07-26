UPDATE: Chippewa Falls boy recovering from second cranial surger - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

UPDATE: Chippewa Falls boy recovering from second cranial surgery

Posted:
By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Connect
Courtesy: Amy Cortner Courtesy: Amy Cortner
Courtesy: Amy Cortner Courtesy: Amy Cortner
Casey Cortner's parents said Casey had "soft spots" on his skull that haven't healed since 2011. They said during Casey's second cranial surgery, doctors put plates over them. Courtesy: Amy Cortner Casey Cortner's parents said Casey had "soft spots" on his skull that haven't healed since 2011. They said during Casey's second cranial surgery, doctors put plates over them. Courtesy: Amy Cortner
Post surgery, Casey and dad, Jeremy Cortner, are seen enjoying a video game at the hotel. Courtesy: Amy Cortner Post surgery, Casey and dad, Jeremy Cortner, are seen enjoying a video game at the hotel. Courtesy: Amy Cortner

(WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls boy is recovering miles away from home after facing his second round of cranial surgery.

News 18 first told you the story of 6-year-old Casey Cortner in mid-June.

He was born with craniosynostosis, a condition where the plates in his head fused pre-maturely. The condition required his first surgery in 2011 in order to let the brain have room to grow.

But since then, his parents said Casey still had "soft spots" on his skull that haven't completely healed. Ahead of Tuesday's surgery, in June, his dad, Jeremy, tattooed a 12-inch scar-line on his scalp to show Casey that scars are nothing to be ashamed of.

On Tuesday, Casey had his second-round of cranial surgery at the Children's Minnesota Hospital, where new plates were fixed in place over the "soft spots". Casey is now back on his feet, alert and asking for his toys and pancakes!

News 18 is glad Casey is doing well and wishes him all the best.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.