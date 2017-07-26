UPDATE: Chippewa Falls boy recovering from second cranial surgery

Post surgery, Casey and dad, Jeremy Cortner, are seen enjoying a video game at the hotel. Courtesy: Amy Cortner

Casey Cortner's parents said Casey had "soft spots" on his skull that haven't healed since 2011. They said during Casey's second cranial surgery, doctors put plates over them. Courtesy: Amy Cortner

(WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls boy is recovering miles away from home after facing his second round of cranial surgery.

News 18 first told you the story of 6-year-old Casey Cortner in mid-June.

He was born with craniosynostosis, a condition where the plates in his head fused pre-maturely. The condition required his first surgery in 2011 in order to let the brain have room to grow.

But since then, his parents said Casey still had "soft spots" on his skull that haven't completely healed. Ahead of Tuesday's surgery, in June, his dad, Jeremy, tattooed a 12-inch scar-line on his scalp to show Casey that scars are nothing to be ashamed of.

On Tuesday, Casey had his second-round of cranial surgery at the Children's Minnesota Hospital, where new plates were fixed in place over the "soft spots". Casey is now back on his feet, alert and asking for his toys and pancakes!

News 18 is glad Casey is doing well and wishes him all the best.