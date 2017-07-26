Landing massive Foxconn plant huge victory for Walker

Federal safety investigators say they can't determine why an SUV driver ended up in the path of an oncoming train and at the heart of a crash that killed six people in suburban New York in 2015.

NTSB: We can't know why SUV was on tracks before train crash

Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."

Senate opens 'Obamacare' debate at last but outcome in doubt

Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."

Senate opens 'Obamacare' debate at last but outcome in doubt

A 5th Fleet spokesman says today's tense encounter in the Persian Gulf came after an Iranian vessel approached a U.S. Navy patrol boat taking part in an exercise in international waters

A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the hand

Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his job

Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate

Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lap

Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lap

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms

Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."

Minneapolis' acting police chief says officers will be required to have their body cameras on when they respond to all calls, as well as in certain other situations.

An Arkansas high school that was desegregated 60 years ago is getting a sculpture illustrating the incomplete progress in the push for educational equality.

The mayor of Allentown and the former mayor of Reading have been indicted on federal corruption charges.

Ohio is preparing to put a condemned child killer to death in the state's first execution in more than three years.

Child killer put to death in first Ohio execution in 3 years

Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker just got what may be the biggest political boost of his career and it couldn't have come at a much better time.

Experts say the indictment of two Iranian men on charges they broke into the computer system of a tiny Vermont defense contractor shows that mercenary hackers who sell stolen data to friendly governments are a growing threat to U.S. companies.

The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.

Two men who say they were raped by a Catholic priest at the center of the Boston clergy sex abuse scandal say they worry about children's safety after his scheduled release from prison Friday.

A Texas congressman says a truck that carried dozens of immigrants passed through a Border Patrol checkpoint about two hours before it was discovered outside a San Antonio Walmart.

The Education Department says it has not approved any applications for student-loan forgiveness in cases of possible fraud since President Donald Trump took office.

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker just got what may be the biggest political boost of his career, and it couldn't have come at a much better time.

President Donald Trump's announcement Wednesday that Wisconsin had won the high-stakes fight to be home to Foxconn's first U.S. manufacturing plant comes as Walker is preparing to run for a third term.

The plant could be a $10 billion investment that could mean 3,000 jobs or more for the state.

Longtime Republican operative Brandon Scholz calls it a "walk-off grand slam home run." He calls the Foxconn news the pinnacle of Walker's time as governor and a fulfillment of what he's been promising to do.

Even longtime Democratic critics were having a hard time finding something negative to say about it.

