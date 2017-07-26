Reaction to the news of Foxconn building Wisconsin plant

Federal safety investigators say they can't determine why an SUV driver ended up in the path of an oncoming train and at the heart of a crash that killed six people in suburban New York in 2015.

Prodded by President Donald Trump, a bitterly divided Senate has voted, at long last, to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."

A 5th Fleet spokesman says today's tense encounter in the Persian Gulf came after an Iranian vessel approached a U.S. Navy patrol boat taking part in an exercise in international waters

A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the hand

Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his job

Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."

Minneapolis' acting police chief says officers will be required to have their body cameras on when they respond to all calls, as well as in certain other situations.

An Arkansas high school that was desegregated 60 years ago is getting a sculpture illustrating the incomplete progress in the push for educational equality.

The mayor of Allentown and the former mayor of Reading have been indicted on federal corruption charges.

Ohio is preparing to put a condemned child killer to death in the state's first execution in more than three years.

Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker just got what may be the biggest political boost of his career and it couldn't have come at a much better time.

Experts say the indictment of two Iranian men on charges they broke into the computer system of a tiny Vermont defense contractor shows that mercenary hackers who sell stolen data to friendly governments are a growing threat to U.S. companies.

The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.

Two men who say they were raped by a Catholic priest at the center of the Boston clergy sex abuse scandal say they worry about children's safety after his scheduled release from prison Friday.

A Texas congressman says a truck that carried dozens of immigrants passed through a Border Patrol checkpoint about two hours before it was discovered outside a San Antonio Walmart.

The Education Department says it has not approved any applications for student-loan forgiveness in cases of possible fraud since President Donald Trump took office.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Reaction to the news Wednesday that Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn planned to build its first U.S. plant in Wisconsin, a $10 billion investment that could lead to the creation of 13,000 jobs over 15 years:

"This is a once-in-a-century opportunity for our state and our country, and Wisconsin is ready. We are calling this development Wisconsin Valley,' because we believe this will have a transformational effect on Wisconsin, just as Silicon Valley transformed the San Francisco Bay Area." Gov. Scott Walker

"This decision will create thousands of good jobs, and I'm excited for all the Wisconsinites who will benefit. ... This is an exciting day for our community, and we look forward to working further with Foxconn as we begin a new era of manufacturing here in Wisconsin." House Speaker Paul Ryan

"This is a day to remember in Wisconsin; this is a huge opportunity for our state. The selection of Wisconsin will impact generations of families. The manufacturing plant will provide thousands of new, good paying jobs and spur economic growth throughout our state." Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

"It's an exciting opportunity. ... We want to make sure it's a fair deal for everybody. We want a win, win, win." Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Peter Barca

"While I welcome new businesses to the state, I want to ensure any state-subsidized private sector jobs offer a living wage and safe working conditions. ... I am cautious of committing taxpayers to decades of economic costs and liabilities." Democratic state Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling

"I have said repeatedly that Wisconsin is the best kept secret in the Midwest. Today, the secret is out." Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce President Kurt Bauer

"This is awesome. It is not only a regional and national victory for southeastern Wisconsin, it is an international game changer for our region and state. FoxConn could have located anywhere in the world, and chose Wisconsin." Republican state Sen. Van Wanggaard

"I welcome new business and jobs to Wisconsin. ... While we are all thrilled at the prospect of new jobs coming to the state, it is entirely reasonable to be cautious of a scandal-plagued job creation agency handing over taxpayer funds to foreign investors that could potentially leave Wisconsinites with the bill decades into the future." Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairwoman Martha Laning

"It is with good reason that Wisconsinites are not yet willing to blindly put their faith, and money, in a feeble jobs promise. We've been deceived by Walker's rose-tinted glasses before." Democratic state Sen. Chris Larson

"10,000 good-paying, family sustaining jobs for Wisconsin is a great thing for our state -- period. This should not be a partisan issue." Democratic candidate for governor Andy Gronik

"“We are very pleased to learn that Foxconn Technology Group will be locating its new plant in Wisconsin, where it will be working alongside one of the finest public university systems in the world. The University of Wisconsin System has been engaged in these discussions from early in the process. We have appreciated the opportunity to showcase the abundant talent, skills, and resources that the UW System has to offer, and we are committed to building a strong, long-term relationship. Powered by a collaboration of industry, education, and government, the UW System and Wisconsin are fully prepared to support a global enterprise like Foxconn.” UW System President Ray Cross

"First and foremost we should all celebrate the commitment of any company to bring thousands of new jobs to Wisconsin...Now we move to the important task of protecting the tax dollars the people of Wisconsin are investing in Foxconn. This deal must be a transparent and fair one for the people of our state. Foxconn must be held accountable, ensuring that they will create quality jobs with decent wages and benefits and that these jobs are filled by Wisconsinites and local contractors rather than cheap out of state labor...These provisions must be considered in any upcoming legislation involving the company...I look forward to making sure that today's exciting news translates to those real, good paying jobs for Wisconsin families that Foxconn is promising." Democratic State Rep. Dana Wachs