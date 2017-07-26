93rd annual Eau Claire Co. Fair begins

Eau Claire Co. (WQOW) - With the end of rain in sight, it might be a nice night to see some animals.

Animals are arriving at the Eau Claire County Fair, located at 5530 Fairview Drive in Eau Claire. The fair opened Wednesday morning with a horse show. On Wednesday night, the kick-off Olympics will take place at 7:30 p.m.

Other exhibits, including the small animals tent and petting zoo, will open Thursday morning.

Staff said the four-day event is in its 93rd year. Admission and parking are free.