UW-Eau Claire LGBTQ resource group reacts to Trump's transgender military ban

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Wednesday morning tweets from President Trump are sparking national uproar on LGBTQ rights. The message detailed 140 characters has local resource groups saying much more.

The message came in three parts, stating the government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity, saying the military must focus on decisive and overwhelming victory, and that they cannot be burdened with the medical costs and disruption that transgender individuals will entail.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

The statement is coming a month after Defense Secretary James Mattis delayed reviewing the policy that allows members of the transgender in the military. That policy was made during Obama's presidency.

Christopher Jorgenson, the director of the UW-Eau Claire Gender and Sexuality Resource Center, said on Wednesday, a development like this is an insult to those already serving, leaving many of them in the dark of what their future entails. He said it's also stirring up similar arguments that were made when the gay community was not allowed to serve.

"Gay people -- gay people can't serve in the military; that will affect cohesion, that will affect our national safety, and of course that has now been disproven in so many ways. And now of course you have the transgender community, and we're saying, we couldn't have that, that's a distraction, that's going to prevent cohesion and national safety. Of course it's not. The current estimates are approximately 11,000 transgender people serving honorably in the military and these people do nothing but protect our rights as American citizens, so I think to pretend otherwise is dangerous at best, and shameful at worst," Jorgenson said.

News 18 reached out to the Army National Guard Recruitment Officer in Eau Claire on Wednesday, but they declined to comment.

