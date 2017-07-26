Eau Claire woman given Wisconsin Heroes award

An Eau Claire woman, who has given so much to so many, was given something herself on Wednesday -- recognition in the form of the Wisconsin Heroes Award.

92-year-old Helen Rizzi or “Mickey" was presented with the award at a surprise ceremony at the Eau Claire Country Club. The award is given to exceptional Wisconsinites for their selfless contributions. Mickey who began to lose her hearing in her twenties, never allowed that to stop her from being a strong advocate for those who had the same ailment.

She is part of the Governor's Council for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing. With the help of her late husband she designed coding systems to help the hearing impaired with everyday tasks. She also was the driving force in making AT&T's "text-telephone" system free for the hearing impaired.



"It's been a wonderful ride. It all worked out, but I couldn't have done it without all my friends an my family," said Rizzi.

Over 100 people came out to show their appreciation for Rizzi, who told News 18 that she was overwhelmed by the support.