NWL Wednesday: Express sweeps Stingers, 13-7 & 3-0

By Bob Bradovich, Sports Director
Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Express moves into a first-place tie in the Northwoods League North Division second half standings, by sweeping Willmar in a day-night doubleheader at Carson Park.

Eau Claire has now won seven straight games. The Express improves to 13-7 in the second half, and 28-28 overall.

After a slugfest in the opener, Eau Claire gets a complete-game, two-hit shutout in the second game from pitcher Luke Eldred.   

The Express will start a series with Waterloo, Thursday, at Carson Park. 

