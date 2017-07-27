MUST SEE: "Worm-Like" robot grows like a vine

(WQOW) -- Many are calling the project in Thursday's Must See Moment, revolutionary.

Mechanical engineers at Stanford are developing a robotic worm that can grow like a vine, growing up to 25,000 times its size. Air or Liquid pressure is pumped into the flexible chamber, forcing it inside out and extending its size. It can squeeze through small holes, grow around corners, even lift heavy objects. Researchers say the device could be ideal for use in search and rescue missions.