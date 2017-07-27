MUST SEE: "Worm-Like" robot grows like a vine - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

MUST SEE: "Worm-Like" robot grows like a vine

Posted:

(WQOW) -- Many are calling the project in Thursday's Must See Moment, revolutionary.

Mechanical engineers at Stanford are developing a robotic worm that can grow like a vine, growing up to 25,000 times its size. Air or Liquid pressure is pumped into the flexible chamber, forcing it inside out and extending its size. It can squeeze through small holes, grow around corners, even lift heavy objects. Researchers say the device could be ideal for use in search and rescue missions. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.