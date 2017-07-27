Adopt-A-Pet: Nutmeg

Meet our Pet of the Day: Nutmeg!

Nutmeg has a lot of energy! She's just 3 years old. We're not exactly sure on her breed, but it's likely some kind of Shepherd mix, and by looking at her, possibly some Lab somewhere in there too. She is spayed, so she's good to go there. We're not 100% certain if she will get along with other animals, but it's likely she'll be able to adjust. She is a strong dog with a lot of energy, so keep that in mind.

If you're interested in Nutmeg, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Chippewa County Humane Association.