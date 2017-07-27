7/27: Half Moon Dragon Boat Festival

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The 3rd annual Half Moon Dragon Boat Festival kicks off the first weekend of August, and we have the details.
This event is organized by Mayo Clinic Health System to support & promote hospice services. The race will happen Saturday, Aug. 5, at 9 a.m. at Half Moon Beach in Eau Claire.
- The even is looking for a unique event to raise awareness of hospice care in the community
- There will be a festive atmosphere celebrating the bravery of patients & their loved ones. Fun for all.
- This event is for everyone - young and old, kids, those who've lost a loved one. Spirit of celebration and also touching remembrance ceremonies - something for everyone!
- The big "prize" for bragging rights of the championship team is the actual "Dragon Boat" trophy. This is the 2nd year Artisan Forge has designed the trophy. We don't want to give it away, but any details you can give us about this year's trophy design - this is for all the bragging rights.
- Crew of 20 paddlers and 1 drummer. Steersperson provided by race. 1,000 participants.
- More than 40 teams racing - Members of the public, businesses and various departments at Mayo.
- Compete over a 250-meter course. Each race takes less than 2 minutes.
- Also music and LOTS of fun kids' activities (thanks to Kristo Orthodontics & Smiles in Motion). Food/refreshments for sale. Spend an hour or all day!