7/27: Food Truck Friday

Eau Claire (WQOW) - There's a new kind of fundraiser rolling into Eau Claire on Friday, bringing the fun of food trucks in, to help boost awareness about a need in the community.

Trinity Lutheran Church, off Clairemont in Eau Claire, is hosting a first of its kind fundraiser for the food pantry. It’s called Food Truck Friday and it runs from noon to 2 p.m., Friday July 28, outside Trinity Lutheran Church.

It's really about raising awareness around the issue of hunger - in a fun way.

Trinity Lutheran Church has the area’s 2nd largest food pantry and it takes 60 volunteers and a lot of resources to feed more than 25,000 people every year here.

We are so happy to be able to feed all these families every year – so we wanted to celebrate that by bringing in the community to this event, share some great food, and if people want to donate the change from their lunch, that is great! We’ll have volunteers taking freewill donations, we’ll have places for people to sit and enjoy their lunch, and plenty of parking.

We have six food trucks with all kinds of food, from hot dogs to shaved ice and BBQ, and all kinds of food! We’ll have the road blocked off and volunteers getting cars parked in our lot. Bring your appetite, lunch money, and that’s it! It should be a great time!