Craving for a Dairy Queen blizzard? It's Miracle Treat Day

It's time to buy a blizzard and help make miracles happen. Thursday, July 27th is Miracle Treat Day, where a dollar or more from the purchase of a Dairy Queen blizzard gets donated to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Visit one of the below stores and treat yourself to a Blizzard. You’ll also be supporting local children and families in need through CMN Hospitals.

DQ Brazier – Golf Rd, Eau Claire 

DQ Store – Menomonie St, Eau Claire 

DQ/Orange Julius – Action City, Eau Claire

DQ/Orange Julius – Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire

DQ Brazier – N. Hastings Way, Eau Claire

DQ Brazier – Birch St, Eau Claire

DQ Brazier – Bloomer

DQ Store – Tomah

DQ Grill & Chill – Osseo

DQ Brazier – Ladysmith

