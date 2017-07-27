Supreme Court: Globe, School of Business loans were illegal

Updated: Thursday, July 27 2017 1:34 PM EDT 2017-07-27 17:34:17 GMT Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms. More >> Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms. More >> Updated: Thursday, July 27 2017 1:33 PM EDT 2017-07-27 17:33:47 GMT U.S. health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico that has killed a person in New York City and sickened another 46 people in 12 states. More >> U.S. health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico that has killed a person in New York City and sickened another 46 people in 12 states. More >> Updated: Thursday, July 27 2017 1:33 PM EDT 2017-07-27 17:33:34 GMT For the first time in the United States, scientists have edited the genes of human embryos, a controversial step toward someday helping babies avoid inherited diseases. More >> For the first time in the United States, scientists have edited the genes of human embryos, a controversial step toward someday helping babies avoid inherited diseases. More >> Updated: Thursday, July 27 2017 12:52 PM EDT 2017-07-27 16:52:04 GMT California inmates' escape video another extreme example of the age of catching everything on camera. More >> California inmates' escape video another extreme example of the age of catching everything on camera. More >> Updated: Thursday, July 27 2017 1:31 PM EDT 2017-07-27 17:31:44 GMT The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an "aggressive thrill" ride broke apart. More >> The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an "aggressive thrill" ride broke apart. More >> Updated: Thursday, July 27 2017 1:31 PM EDT 2017-07-27 17:31:14 GMT Court records show the body of a 6-month-old western Michigan boy had started to decompose by the time his mother took him to a hospital after finding him unresponsive in her sweltering home. More >> Court records show the body of a 6-month-old western Michigan boy had started to decompose by the time his mother took him to a hospital after finding him unresponsive in her sweltering home. More >> Updated: Thursday, July 27 2017 1:30 PM EDT 2017-07-27 17:30:31 GMT Police say Justin Bieber has accidentally struck a photographer with his pickup truck in Beverly Hills. More >> Police say Justin Bieber has accidentally struck a photographer with his pickup truck in Beverly Hills. More >> Updated: Thursday, July 27 2017 1:29 PM EDT 2017-07-27 17:29:41 GMT A jury is set to hear closing arguments at the securities fraud trial of former biotech CEO and social media provocateur Martin Shkreli. More >> A jury is set to hear closing arguments at the securities fraud trial of former biotech CEO and social media provocateur Martin Shkreli. More >> Updated: Thursday, July 27 2017 1:29 PM EDT 2017-07-27 17:29:30 GMT Job announcements by Amazon and Foxconn reflect a growing trend: Reach customers now. More >> Job announcements by Amazon and Foxconn reflect a growing trend: Reach customers now. More >> Updated: Thursday, July 27 2017 1:23 PM EDT 2017-07-27 17:23:04 GMT The first meeting of the U.S.-Mexico Border Mayors Association since Donald Trump became president of the United States begins Thursday as the stakes of debate in their nation's capitals could hardly be higher. More >> The first meeting of the U.S.-Mexico Border Mayors Association since Donald Trump became president of the United States begins Thursday as the stakes of debate in their nation's capitals could hardly be higher. More >>
Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016
More >>
Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016
More >>
President Donald Trump abruptly declares a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military in any capacity
More >>
President Donald Trump abruptly declares a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military in any capacity
More >>
After seven years of campaign promises, Republican senators demonstrate they don't have the stomach to approve a straight-up repeal of "Obamacare" with a president in the White House who would actually sign it
More >>
After seven years of campaign promises, Republican senators demonstrate they don't have the stomach to approve a straight-up repeal of "Obamacare" with a president in the White House who would actually sign it
More >>
Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."
More >>
Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."
More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms
More >>
Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms
More >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lap
More >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lap
More >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lap
More >>
Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lap
More >>
Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his job
More >>
Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his job
More >>
A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the hand
More >>
A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the hand
More >>
A 5th Fleet spokesman says today's tense encounter in the Persian Gulf came after an Iranian vessel approached a U.S. Navy patrol boat taking part in an exercise in international waters
More >>
A 5th Fleet spokesman says today's tense encounter in the Persian Gulf came after an Iranian vessel approached a U.S. Navy patrol boat taking part in an exercise in international waters
More >>
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court said Globe University and the Minnesota School of Business issued illegal loans to students.
Wednesday's ruling by the Supreme Court found the for-profit schools issued the loans without proper licenses and with unlawful interest rates. Attorney General Lori Swanson says nearly 6,000 students received the loans since 2009.
RELATED: Globe University's Eau Claire campus closing after losing financial aid programs
Minnesota Public Radio News reports the colleges offered loans ranging from $3,000 to $7,500, with interest rates between 12 and 18 percent. The Supreme Court defined those as closed-end loans, which must have an interest rate no higher than 8 percent.
Swanson plans to ask a lower court to declare that loans made on or after Jan. 1, 2009 are null and cancelled. In a statement, a representative of the schools said they were "disappointed" with the ruling.
RELATED: Feds end student aid for Globe University, Minnesota School of Business