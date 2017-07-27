Supreme Court: Globe, School of Business loans were illegal

A 5th Fleet spokesman says today's tense encounter in the Persian Gulf came after an Iranian vessel approached a U.S. Navy patrol boat taking part in an exercise in international waters

A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the hand

Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his job

Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lap

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms

Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."

After seven years of campaign promises, Republican senators demonstrate they don't have the stomach to approve a straight-up repeal of "Obamacare" with a president in the White House who would actually sign it

President Donald Trump abruptly declares a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military in any capacity

Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016

The first meeting of the U.S.-Mexico Border Mayors Association since Donald Trump became president of the United States begins Thursday as the stakes of debate in their nation's capitals could hardly be higher.

A jury is set to hear closing arguments at the securities fraud trial of former biotech CEO and social media provocateur Martin Shkreli.

Police say Justin Bieber has accidentally struck a photographer with his pickup truck in Beverly Hills.

Court records show the body of a 6-month-old western Michigan boy had started to decompose by the time his mother took him to a hospital after finding him unresponsive in her sweltering home.

The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an "aggressive thrill" ride broke apart.

California inmates' escape video another extreme example of the age of catching everything on camera.

For the first time in the United States, scientists have edited the genes of human embryos, a controversial step toward someday helping babies avoid inherited diseases.

In US first, scientists edit genes of human embryos

U.S. health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico that has killed a person in New York City and sickened another 46 people in 12 states.

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- The Minnesota Supreme Court said Globe University and the Minnesota School of Business issued illegal loans to students.

Wednesday's ruling by the Supreme Court found the for-profit schools issued the loans without proper licenses and with unlawful interest rates. Attorney General Lori Swanson says nearly 6,000 students received the loans since 2009.

RELATED: Globe University's Eau Claire campus closing after losing financial aid programs

Minnesota Public Radio News reports the colleges offered loans ranging from $3,000 to $7,500, with interest rates between 12 and 18 percent. The Supreme Court defined those as closed-end loans, which must have an interest rate no higher than 8 percent.

Swanson plans to ask a lower court to declare that loans made on or after Jan. 1, 2009 are null and cancelled. In a statement, a representative of the schools said they were "disappointed" with the ruling.

RELATED: Feds end student aid for Globe University, Minnesota School of Business