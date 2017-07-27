New exhibit, "Eat! Move! Live!", to open at Children's Museum of Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A new exhibit at a local children's museum could soon make its way to downtown Eau Claire.

According to a press release, the Children's Museum of Eau Claire is planning a new health and wellness exhibit, called, "Eat! Move! Live!". Staff said the new exhibit will feature a playground designed around the themes of eating, moving and healthy living, as well as a life-sized climber, noodle forest, pneumatic air system, kid-powered bicycle and other pop-up galleries and programs.

Michael McHorney, the executive director for the Children's Museum, said the new exhibit will be funded by a grant from Mayo Clinic Health System.

“We’re fortunate to receive this generous gift. The Children’s Museum constantly thrives to bring new and innovative initiatives to the children and grown-ups we serve," McHorney said. "At the same time, it’s important that while we do so, we also address needs as they exist in our community. To collaborate with such a distinguished and recognized healthcare institution, such as Mayo Clinic Health System, is a tremendous honor. We look forward to working together on this unique project.”

Staff said the exhibit will provide educational learning opportunities for development of gross motor skills, discovering human kinetics kinetics for generating energy, learning resiliency to overcome stress, promoting a lifetime of fitness and wellness and engaging auditory, visual, kinesthetic and tactile modalities through hands-on learning.

Children's Museum staff said the exhibit is scheduled to open sometime in September 2018.