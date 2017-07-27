Bees attack fleeing family in AZ

A Wisconsin company is offering to microchip its employees, enabling them to open doors, log onto their computers and purchase break room snacks with a simple swipe of the hand

Trump cranks up heat on Sessions, says "time will tell" fate of his job

Straight off a slim but symbolic health care win in Washington, President Donald Trump arrived in Ohio for a victory lap

Scientists are building yeast DNA from scratch, a stepping stone toward making new organisms

Celebrating a slim but symbolic health-care win in Washington, President Donald Trump told supporters in Ohio that the nation was one step closer to liberation from the "Obamacare nightmare."

After seven years of campaign promises, Republican senators demonstrate they don't have the stomach to approve a straight-up repeal of "Obamacare" with a president in the White House who would actually sign it

President Donald Trump abruptly declares a ban on transgender individuals serving in the military in any capacity

Dylan O'Brien says that sticking with his lead role in the action movie "American Assassin" helped him recover from a traumatic accident on the "Maze Runner" set in March 2016

A jury is set to hear closing arguments at the securities fraud trial of former biotech CEO and social media provocateur Martin Shkreli.

A Las Vegas gambler linked to golfer Phil Mickelson has been sentenced to five years in prison for his conviction on insider trading charges.

A Sierra Nevada meadow hidden from public view for more than a century is opening for public tours after it was purchased by conservation groups.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions tells The Associated Press he'll continue to serve as long as President Donald Trump wants him to.

Federal authorities planned to announce charges in what was described as a domestic dispute aboard a cruise ship in U.S. waters off Alaska that led to the death of a 39-year-old Utah woman.

A prominent group that has helped U.S. state governments implement conservative legislation is expanding to cities.

Court records show the body of a 6-month-old western Michigan boy had started to decompose by the time his mother took him to a hospital after finding him unresponsive in her sweltering home.

For the first time in the United States, scientists have edited the genes of human embryos, a controversial step toward someday helping babies avoid inherited diseases.

The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an "aggressive thrill" ride broke apart.

(CNN) - A family and their dog were stung by bees in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

The Phoenix Fire Department said a man, woman, daughter and their dog were all stung.

Fire officials also said the dog and man jumped into a swimming pool once the stinging began while the mother and her child ran back inside the home.

But, the swarm of bees still followed the family.

Officials said the man wasn't able to get out of the pool for a while because the bees were waiting for him.

Luckily, all are doing okay, and they didn't need to be taken to the hospital.

Firefighters also located the swarm and sprayed foam in the area, and phoenix fire officials are reminding people to not jump into water if they're being attacked by bees.