Bees attack fleeing family in AZ

(CNN) - A family and their dog were stung by bees in Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon.

The Phoenix Fire Department said a man, woman, daughter and their dog were all stung.

Fire officials also said the dog and man jumped into a swimming pool once the stinging began while the mother and her child ran back inside the home.

But, the swarm of bees still followed the family.

Officials said the man wasn't able to get out of the pool for a while because the bees were waiting for him.

Luckily, all are doing okay, and they didn't need to be taken to the hospital.

Firefighters also located the swarm and sprayed foam in the area, and phoenix fire officials are reminding people to not jump into water if they're being attacked by bees.

