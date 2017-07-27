DNR: Number of hunting dogs killed by wolves up in 2016

Wisconsin (WQOW) - DNR officials said 2016 has seen a higher number of hunting dogs killed by wolves compared to 2015.

David MacFarland, a wildlife biologist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said in 2016, there were 41 hunting dogs killed by wolves, an increase of 18 dogs from 2015, where 23 were killed statewide.

MacFarland said the DNR does not know why the numbers fluctuate. He said in recent years, the state's average of hunting dogs killed by wolves has been in the low 20s. In 2012, MacFarland said there were 9 hunting dogs killed.

So far in 2017, he said there have been two dogs killed.