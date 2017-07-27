Motion hearing for suspect in murder of UW-Stout student - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
Dunn County (WQOW) - The man accused of killing a UW-Stout student is back in a Dunn County courtroom on Thursday.

Cullen Osburn, of Minnesota, is in Dunn County court for a motion hearing. News 18 reported in May when Osburn entered not guilty pleas to charges of felony murder and aggravated battery in the death of Hussain Alnahdi in October 2016. During May's court hearing, witnesses told police Osburn was seen punching Alnahdi in the face. Alnahdi later died of a traumatic brain injury.

News 18 has a reporter at the hearing and will you bring the latest details on-air and online. 

