Packers Training Camp 2017 Begins

Green Bay (WQOW) -- The Packers offseason started way back in January with their loss to Atlanta in the NFC Title game - Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said at that time that the team needed to reload, not rebuild.

But this is going to be a very different Packers team coming into Training Camp 2017, with 42 rookies and 57 players under the age of 24 on the 90 man roster. Head Coach Mike McCarthy's message for the young guns is clear and concise.

"Procedure, pursuit, and finish. We have to practice the right way, there's a standard of how you practice, and training camp is clearly different than OTAs," McCarthy said at a press conference held prior to practice, "I'm more focused on the first year players getting to the pace and procedure of how we operate in training camp, because the drills may look the same, and you may do some of the same things, but it's entirely different."

The youth movement is in full flight in the secondary, especially at the cornerback position. The Packers' first two draft picks, Kevin King and Josh Jones both looking to fortify Green Bay's biggest defensive weakness last season.

"The coaches don't care who plays, whoever can go in there and get the job done," King explains, "but I think that brings out the best in everybody, knowing that young guys are coming in ready for your job, and it's all about battling, it's all about getting better and improving as a unit."

One of the biggest keys to improving that secondary is the pass rush. Green Bay lost Julius Peppers and Fatone Jones in free agency, but brought in Defensive End Ricky Jean-Francois and drafted Montravius Adams in an attempt to add meaningful minutes to the defensive line.

"The biggest thing about a D-line is you've got to keep a rotation, you've got to keep them fresh," Jean-Francois says, "When it's time to go in that 4th quarter, Mike [Daniels], Kenny [Clark], and Dean [Lowry] should be able to be on that field, just getting off the ball in that 4th quarter when we need those sacks, when we need those big plays."

Defensive Tackle Mike Daniels appreciates the depth on the roster, "That's what gets us the most excited, is to know that we can put any of our guys on the field, and we'll still be just as good as we were if we would have had our starter in there."The offense is expected to maintain its high level with Rodgers still at the helm, but he will be handing off to a completely overhauled running back corps. Stalwarts James Starks and Eddie Lacy are both gone, leaving Ty Montgomery as the lone veteran amongst 5 rookies in just his second year at the position.

"I'm still the guy that's going to ask a whole lot of questions, that's just who I am," Montgomery explains, "but now it is different when guys are asking me questions. I get to think about it from the perspective of the one who knows it and is answering the question and trying to explain it to someone else in my own words versus being the guy who's asking the question."

"You know, we need some pads on, probably, to see them pick up blitzes, to see them run through the hole and take a shot in the hole," Rodgers says, "So, we're going to reserve judgement for a while until we get those guys going but, but Ty, obviously, has the lead up based on his performance last year."

There are plenty of new faces in familiar places on this packers roster - the only thing to be seen is whether they can gel in time to make the playoffs for the 9th straight year. The first step in that direction will be on September 10th, hosting the Seahawks at Lambeau Field. Preseason gets underway on August 10th, against Philadelphia.