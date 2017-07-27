Osseo man rolls over vehicle after falling asleep at the wheel

Trempealeau County (WQOW) - A crash early Thursday morning sent an Osseo man to the hospital.

According to a press release, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash on Highway 53, north of Huskelus Road in the Town of Hale, shortly after 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities said Austin Brown, 21, of Osseo, fell asleep at the wheel, crossed the northbound lane and entered the ditch. They said the vehicle hit a culvert of a driveway, causing it to roll over several times.

Officials said Brown was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. They said he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.