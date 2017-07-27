LATEST: Siren man sentenced after making terroristic threats on Facebook

Wisconsin (WQOW) - The Burnett County teen, whose social media posts forced all schools in Burnett County to close or lock down in May, was in court on Thursday for sentencing.

Jacob Wicklund, from Siren, pleaded no contest in early July to making terroristic threats. On Thursday, he was placed on probation for three years and sentenced to four months in jail. He must also get a mental health evaluation. If Wicklund successful completes probation, his record will be expunged.

According to the criminal complaint, Wicklund posted on Facebook:

“This is the day I've decided to become a school shooter.”