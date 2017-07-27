Chippewa Valley lumber industry highlighted in film produced by Fall Creek woman

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On the banks of two rivers, Eau Claire and our surrounding communities have a rich history in the logging industry. Soon, that history is going to be on display at a national level.



On the outside, it's the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp nestled within Carson Park. On the inside, it's a movie set, showcasing the history of lumber in the valley.



The plot to the movie, "The Lumber Baron", is functional, and the script goes a little like this.



"This takes place in 1910, and it's a family that grew an empire," said the movie's director Barry Andersson. "They were lumber barons, but their business is failing, and things are falling apart. The youngest grandson decides to go under cover to find out if he can save the family business."



The film is written and produced by Karen Hurd from Fall Creek. It is her first full length film.



There's more than 150 people from all across the country involved in the filming, taking place at Carson Park and locations in Chippewa Falls and New Auburn.



"As an actor, it is always really nice when you get to immerse yourself in the actual location that the story takes place," actor Joseph Vasko-Bezenek said. "It makes my job a lot easier. Instead of being in a studio having to imagine that I am at a logging camp or I am out in the woods."



The director said the film will give new generations a unique perspective on logging lumber, an industry that changed Wisconsin.



"Being here and just kind of playing around and going, 'Wow, this really happened and it vanished from our consciences', so being able to show people what used to happen here and why it was an important in American history is fun," Andersson said.



Most of the filming will wrap up in August, and the movie will be released in 2018. They don't know what platforms it will be released on yet but are hoping it will be picked up by Netflix and Hulu.