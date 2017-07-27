NEW INFO.: 2 men charged with sexually assaulting woman at Bloomer motel deported to Honduras

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Two men accused of raping an intoxicated woman, who was taking part in a bachelorette party in Chippewa County, have been deported.

Julio Alvarado Gonzalez and Jesus Dominguez-Sorto were accused of guiding the intoxicated woman to their Bloomer motel room after encountering them while smoking outside. Dominguez-Sorto told police Alvarado Gonzalez had sex with the woman and that he did as well when Alvarado Gonzalez left the room.

The Chippewa County district attorney told a judge this week that both men have been deported to Honduras. Warrants have been issued for their arrests should they return to the U.S.

A night of bachelorette fun ends with felony charges for two men in Chippewa County.

They are accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman in Bloomer early Sunday morning. Julio Alvarado Gonzalez and Jesus Dominguez-Sorto are both charged with sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman Sunday morning.

According to the criminal complaint, it happened at the Bloomer Inn and Suites.

Police said a woman, who was part of a bachelorette party, was seen on the hotel's surveillance footage going outside to have a cigarette around 2:30 a.m. She was joined by two men and was seen being led to a hotel room an hour and a half later.

The video later shows the woman leaving the room wrapped in a flannel shirt, with no shoes and going back to her room, where she's seen banging on the door, crying and yelling.

She told police she had been drinking and doesn't remember a lot of what occurred but said she remembers laying on the bed wrapped in a blanket, being held and telling a man to stop and that she wanted to go home.

When questioned, Dominguez-Sorto told police Alvarado Gonzalez had sex with the female, then later admitted to also having sex with her after Alvarado Gonzalez left the room.

Both men are due back in court on September 5 for a review hearing.