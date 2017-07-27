Dunn County Fair officials prioritize ride safety

Cotton candy and carnival rides are on the top of your mind when you enter the fair, but safety is the main priority for Dunn County fair officials, especially after the incident at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday afternoon.

"You plan for and work with the carnival to make sure everything's put together correctly. They test the rides, but obviously you make sure that safety is the main thing," said President of the Dunn County Fair, Debra Gotlibson.

Ride inspectors with the State of Wisconsin come out days before the fair opens, to check the set up of rides for all of the twists and turns they go through during the weekend carnivals.

The Dunn County Fair has used the ride company, Calkins Midway, for years for their ride service. They said triple checks of their rides is a daily event, stating they spend hours every morning checking the bolts and screws of their rides.

Organizers said they want everyone to leave the grounds with a smile on their face and a fun-filled fair experience.

"I feel like our fair is safe, and our carnival is very safe and just come and have a good time," Gotlibson added.

The Dunn County Fair opened Wednesday, July 26 and will run through Sunday, July 30.

Admission is $1 per person and $2 after 4 p.m.on Friday and Saturday.