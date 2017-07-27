NWL Thursday: Express 10, Bucks 1

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The Express wins its eighth straight game, as Eau Claire defeats Waterloo at Carson Park, 10-1.



Express starter Drew Gillespie pitches six innings without allowing a baserunner, before Dalton Hurd breaks up the perfect game with a leadoff double in the seventh. Eau Claire breaks the game open with a five-run fifth inning. Kyle Mariconz and Trevor Schwecke each have 3 RBI for the Express, while Garrett Wolforth and Justin Evans each knock in a pair.



The Express and Bucks meet again at 7:05 P.M., Friday, at Carson Park.

